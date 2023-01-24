Grizzlies Center Steven Adams Sprains Knee, Will Miss Game vs. Blazers

The Memphis Grizzlies are working towards the top seed in the Western Conference, but for the foreseeable future, they will be doing so without their starting center.

The Grizzlies announced the news in a press release Tuesday night:

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain in his right knee, which was sustained during the January 22 game against the Phoenix Suns. Adams is expected to be sidelined 3-5 weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Adams, 29, is averaging 8.6 points per game this season, the most he’s had since his days with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Adams’ presence in the paint and partnership with point guard Ja Morant are big reasons why the Grizzlies are second in the Western Conference with a 31-16 record.

With Adams out, players like Xavier Tillman and Brandon Clarke could see increased roles. Tillman started at center for the Grizzlies in Monday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The Portland Trail Blazers travel to face the Grizzlies next Wednesday, and they will have to take advantage of the fact that Adams won’t be protecting the paint for Memphis.