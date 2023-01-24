Bronny James to Oregon Ducks?

Bronny James has been one of the most watched high school players for the last four years and as his monumental college decision looms, the University of Oregon is on his radar.

James’ father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, delved into the rationale behind his son’s thought processes regarding his impending commitment and how it will impact his NBA prospects. Bill Oram of The Oregonian laid out the elder James’ sentiments, including:

“Oregon, for some odd reason, has always been one of his top five or six that have been on his radar,” James said. UO and James share an obvious connection with Phil Knight and Nike. It would be foolish to ignore that as a factor, but James on Sunday put the focus instead on what [Dana] Altman has built in Eugene and what it could do for Bronny’s career,” Oram noted. “I think it’s the ability to put pros into the league,’ James said. ‘My son wants to be a pro. It’s the way you hold guys accountable, the way they play. I guess he’s seen the way they play. Dana Altman from the outside looks like a great coach.”

The younger James has elevated his stock as an upperclassman at the Sierra Canyon School. He is currently ranked No. 33 in the nation among all high school talent. The 6-2 guard is highly touted in the class of 2023, lauded for his basketball IQ, athleticism and versatility.

Wearing the proverbial Jay Bilas and Jalen Rose hat, the younger James could be likened unto an undersized Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics. Aside from their uncanny resemblance in on-court mannerisms and movement, Bronny possesses a triple-threat offensive onslaught including high-flying aerial assaults at the rim, sound three-point shooting ability both off the catch and off the dribble, and a quick first step. Many high school basketball scouts also praise his defensive abilities.

Joining Oregon would place James in a successful culture. The Ducks have made it to seven NCAAM tournaments under coach Altman, who has been head coach of the team since 2010. Five times have they made it to the Sweet 16 or better, including a trip to the Final Four in 2016-17 behind Pac-12 Player of the Year Dillon Brooks — currently a member of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Ducks have spawned several NBA draftees at the guard positions in Altman’s tenure. They include Chris Duarte (2021 - Indiana Pacers), Payton Pritchard (2020 - Boston Celtics) and Brooks (2017 - Memphis Grizzlies). The younger James has reason to believe he could add to that esteemed list.

Also in consideration for the Sierra Canyon Trail Blazers’ standout are Ohio State University and USC, among others. The younger James is a ways away from taking the NBA floor, but contingent upon his game following a consistent trajectory, he could go from being a Trail Blazer in high school to one in the pros.