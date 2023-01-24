Blazer’s Edge Radio: A Time for Change?

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys are back from a one-week absence to discuss a Portland Trail Blazers team that seems to lack a direction. After another awful week, is it time for a significant change in the team’s lineup? Time for a trade? Time to tank? They’ll debate.

They’ll also touch on the biggest stories around the NBA, including an actual trade involving a familiar foe and more fan misbehavior.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!