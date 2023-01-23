Talk Blazers vs. Spurs Here!

Are you ready for more Portland Trail Blazers basketball? Well, ready or not, it’s here. Just a day after a disheartening collapse to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Blazers take on the San Antonio Spurs tonight at home. A win would help rid the taste of that bad loss, but can Portland get the job done against one of the West’s lowest teams? Time to find out!
This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.
This is the first half thread. The second half thread will be published at intermission.
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs - Monday, January 23 - 7:00 p.m. PT
How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass
Blazers injuries: Justise Winslow (out)
Spurs injuries: Devin Vassell (out)
SBN Affiliate: Pounding the Rock
Conversation Guidelines
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
