Talk Blazers vs. Spurs Here!

Are you ready for more Portland Trail Blazers basketball? Well, ready or not, it’s here. Just a day after a disheartening collapse to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Blazers take on the San Antonio Spurs tonight at home. A win would help rid the taste of that bad loss, but can Portland get the job done against one of the West’s lowest teams? Time to find out!

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs - Monday, January 23 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Justise Winslow (out)

Spurs injuries: Devin Vassell (out)

SBN Affiliate: Pounding the Rock

