San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers had a 25 point lead against the Los Angeles Lakers at halftime on Sunday... and lost by nine. That’s not good. Losers of eight out of their last ten, Portland has just three victories in the New Year and at the moment it’s hard to see where the next victory will come from. Oh, wait! Portland plays San Antonio! Never mind.

The San Antonio Spurs come to Moda Center with just one victory in their last seven and have suffered through an 11 game losing streak already this season. Still, their only recent victory was against the Brooklyn Nets, so you can never be sure of anything in the NBA. Last time out they also played quite well at least on the offensive end, shooting 57% from the field and 54% from deep in a 131-126 loss to the Clippers. Our old friend Zach Collins had 17 points in the loss.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs - Monday, January 23 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Justise Winslow (out)

Spurs injuries: Devin Vassell (out)

SBN Affiliate: Pounding the Rock

The Matchup

Get off to a good start, finish strong. The Blazers have a bad habit of digging themselves a hole early. Sunday evening was a prime example with Portland falling behind by a score of 15-4 after less than three minutes. You just can’t spot your opponent double digits before the fans from Lake Oswego have even found their seats. As with many times when the Blazers have started out poorly the Blazers were able to dig themselves out against the Lakers and take a large lead, only to cough it up. None of that would have mattered if they had finished strong, but they scored 14 points fewer than the Lakers in the fourth quarter. It almost makes one wistful for the days when it seemed that a bad third quarter was inevitable.

