Talk Blazers vs. Lakers Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers battle a familiar rival tonight at the Moda Center: the villainous Los Angeles Lakers. With both teams on the fringe of the play-in picture, but a hot streak away from jumping into the middle of the West standings, tonight’s matchup could hold playoff implications. It’s all going down right at home in Rip City, baby!

This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.

This is the first-half thread. The second-half thread will be published at intermission.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers - Sunday, January 22 - 6:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Justise Winslow (out), Gary Payton II (available)

Lakers injuries: Anthony Davis (out), Lonnie Walker IV (out), Austin Reaves (out), LeBron James (questionable)

SBN Affiliate: Silver Screen and Roll

Conversation Guidelines

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.