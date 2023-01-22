Gary Payton II Probable Against Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers reserve guard Gary Payton II is probable to play against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night. According to the Blazers injury report, he’s dealing with a left calf contusion.

INJURY REPORT 1/22 @trailblazers vs. LAL:



OUT

Winslow (L Ankle Sprain)



PROBABLE

Payton II (L Calf Contusion) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) January 22, 2023

The left calf contusion is the reason Payton sat out Portland’s last game against the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night. He was initially listed as “probable” to play on the injury report the day before that game, but due to right hip abductor soreness. Shortly before the game, his injury designation was switched to the calf contusion and he was scratched from the lineup.

Payton’s list of injuries are mounting this season. He missed the first 35 games of the season due to recovery from offseason abdominal surgery. Since his return on Jan. 2 against the Detroit Pistons, he has missed four games and been a mainstay on the injury report, even on games he does play. He’s dealt with a sprained ankle, hip abductor soreness and now this calf contusion.

In six games played this season, Payton has averaged 4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.2 steals in 16.3 minutes per game.