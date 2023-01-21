Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast returns this week for another episode covering the highs and lows of the Trail Blazers’ progress through the middle portion of their season schedule. In the fourteenth edition of the Dave and Marlow show, Dave Deckard and Marlow Ferguson, Jr. talk about Portland’s difficulty handling teams with big men. The prime examples this week were the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers, but the issue might go deeper than that. The co-hosts also examine the splendid play of All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, then bust out a couple stats to show how the Blazers are using him...and how dependent they’ve become on his superhuman production for victories.

Nassir Little and Gary Payton II get a once-over. Both are making a difference in how the Blazers operate. Dave and Marlow also go over trade possibilities for Portland at the deadline, including a few centers who might help out the chronic problem mentioned in Paragraph One. They rehearse whether Anfernee Simons really is untouchable. (Hint: He’s not, but the concept still has merit.) They also look at obstacles making trades more difficult for the Blazers right now.

Finally, the hosts analyze the stretch ahead and talk about its critical importance to the course of the season. Blazers fans should be alert. The next eight games mean a whole lot to Portland’s fate this year. We’ll tell you why.

You’ll find all this and more in Episode 14 of Dave and Marlow!

You can subscribe to the podcast or download this episode here, or just click play on the embed below!

Enjoy!