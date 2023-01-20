Blazers Legend Bill Walton to Host Alternate NBA League Pass Broadcast

Portland Trail Blazers fans, are you ready to “Throw It Down with Bill Walton?”

Ready or not, the Blazers legend is bringing his broadcast experience, “Throw It Down With Bill Walton,” to the NBA for five select games over the next few weeks, beginning with Monday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Can you help us send children in need to see the Blazers play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 29th? Every ticket you donate goes to someone who wouldn’t have been able to see the Blazers play without you! You can get full details here or simply visit the Trail Blazers ticket site and click “Buying Options” to donate a ticket or two!

The Hall-of-Famer will work alongside FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti and have guests including Nike founder Phil Knight and Hall of Famer Julius Erving, who faced off against Walton and the Blazers with the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1977 NBA Finals, for the broadcast’s first run.

“’Throw It Down’ will be like life,” Walton said in an interview with the New York Post. “It will be like an incredible book. It will be a phenomenal concert. It will be an extraordinary basketball game. It will represent everything that’s good in life, in sports, the NBA business, in the world. But one of the things that I love so much about all the things that I just mentioned, you have no idea. You have a dream. You have a vision. But you have no idea how it’s going to play out. It’s going to be live.”

The telecast will go live from Walton’s home in San Diego and be broadcasted on NBA League Pass.