Heat vs. Mavericks, Grizzlies vs. Lakers Headline ESPN Doubleheader

Are you prepared for tonight’s ESPN doubleheader, bettors?

Let’s take a look at where to put your money! Tonight, the Dallas Mavericks host the Miami Heat at 4:30 p.m. (PST), followed by the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 p.m. (PST). Who has the best chances to win? We’ll start, as always, with the early game.

MIA Spread: -1.5 (-110) Moneyline: -125

DAL Spread: +1.5 (-110) Moneyline: +105

Things to consider…

1) Mavericks center Christian Wood suffered a left thumb fracture on Wednesday and will be reevaluated in one week. He will miss tonight’s contest against the Heat. In his stead, expect to see heavier minutes from Dwight Powell and JaVale McGee.

2) Fortunately for Dallas, they are hosting this game. The Heat are 11-12 on the road, while the Mavericks are 16-7 at home. This is an opportunity for the Mavericks to bounce back after a largely unsuccessful road trip that saw losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, and Portland Trail Blazers.

3) Miami is finally mostly healthy and enters this matchup with momentum, having won four of its last five games. The team’s most convincing victory came against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, 124-98. All five starters are good to go.

Main takeaway: It’s always difficult to win in someone else’s house, but this is a good chance for the Miami Heat to do just that. However, both teams are highly capable and this one is too close to call at its face. Bet on whichever team you like best.

And now, the late game.

MEM Spread: -7.5 (-105) Moneyline: -280

LAL Spread: +7.5 (-115) Moneyline: +235

Things to consider…

1) The Lakers are still without center Anthony Davis (right foot) and there is no timetable for his return. Los Angeles remains hopeful that they will get their star back before the All-Star break, but he is definitely a no-go for this matchup. This means we will continue to see Thomas Bryant in his place.

2) More importantly, Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable. This game could be a rout whether he plays or not, but the Lakers chances of victory go from slim to slimmer if he does not take the court. There exists a possibility that Los Angeles will have to start Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Troy Brown Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Bryant. That won’t get it done.

3) The Grizzlies may not have homecourt advantage tonight, but they enter the contest on the league’s longest active winnings streak. They have cleaned house in their last 11 games and sit at 31-13 overall, good for No. 2 in the Western Conference standings. They are heavily favored to win.

Main takeaway: This should be a blowout for Memphis. That said, a team that is devastated by injury is consistently more difficult to game plan for, so there is a small (very small) chance that Los Angeles could pull off an upset. But put your money on the Grizz.

