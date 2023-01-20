Blazers’ Damian Lillard Among Top 10 in NBA Jersey Sales

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has cemented his status as an icon over the past year.

After re-committing to the Blazers after years of trade rumors and becoming the franchise’s all-time leading scorer, fans are investing their money into his jerseys like never before.

The NBAPA announced today that Lillard ranked 10th in the league in jersey sales, ranking behind Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) and Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors).

In overall merchandise on a team level, the Lakers ranked first, followed by the Warriors and Celtics.

Lillard’s popularity is fervent in the Portland area and the pacific northwest, but this shows that it goes beyond the region. Dame has fans from all over the world and it’s pretty cool to see the Blazers legend celebrated and appreciated for his accomplishments.