Bucks, Serge Ibaka Agree to Find Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks are beginning the process of moving on from veteran forward Serge Ibaka, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Milwaukee Bucks and center Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the 14-year NBA veteran a new home via trade as he remains away from the team, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Ibaka, 33, has not played since Jan. 1 and is averaging a career-low 4.1 points per game. He has played in only 16 games this season for the Bucks in an extremely limited role.

That being said, Ibaka’s veteran leadership and championship experience could be valuable for contending teams.

Does he fit in the Portland Trail Blazers’ plans?

While Ibaka may fill a need at the backup big spot, he probably isn’t the guy the Blazers are looking for. The Blazers need someone with a bit more versatility on the court. While Ibaka can stretch the floor, he appears to be more of a locker room guy than anything else.

It’s reminiscent of when the Blazers signed Pau Gasol after struggling to find playing time with the Bucks in 2019. Gasol was brought in to bolster a team that just made the Western Conference Finals, but ultimately the cons outweighed the pros.

Ibaka could be a different case as someone a bit younger, but don’t expect him to be walking through the doors of the Moda Center anytime soon.