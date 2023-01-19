Damian Lillard Reaches 70th On NBA All Time Scoring List

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has climbed to 70th on the NBA All-Time Scoring List, after overtaking Mark Aguirre against the Philadelphia 76ers this evening.

The six-time All Star who started the night on 18,448 points, passed the 1989 and 1990 championship Detroit Pistons forward — who finished his career with 18,458 points — in the later stages of the third quarter.

Aguirre spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers between 1981 and 1994. The 6’6 Aguirre was a member of the Pistons’ 1989 and 1990 NBA championships and earned All Star nods in 1984, 1987 and 1988.

Lillard’s 25 points positions him 105 points behind former Blazers power forward Zach Randolph is a little over 100 points away at 18,578 points. Randolph spent his first six of 18 seasons with the Blazers after being taken by the Oregon franchise with the 19th pick in 2001. A two-time All Star, Randolph spent the majority of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies along with stints representing the New York Knicks, Clippers and Sacramento Kings.