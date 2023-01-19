Talk Trail Blazers vs. Sixers Second Half Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers will welcome Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers to the Moda Center tonight in a game featuring two of the most likely players to break Wilt Chamberlain’s single-game scoring record: the Philly center, and Damian Lillard. Portland could use a refreshing win after getting drubbed on Tuesday by the Denver Nuggets. The Sixers are 11-9 on the road, 8-2 in their last 10, and aren’t likely to give one up easily. Whose cuisine will reign supreme? Talk about it here!

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers - Thursday, January 19 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Justise Winslow (out), Gary Payton II (probable), Jusuf Nurkic (probable)

76ers injuries: None

SBN Affiliate: Liberty Ballers

