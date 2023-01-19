Damian Lillard Remains 7th in Latest NBA All-Star Voting

The latest round of fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game has been released, and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard remains firmly cemented into seventh place among Western Conference guards. One week away from the conclusion of the vote, Lillard has 668,169 nominations from NBA fans. That places him well above eighth-place Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers, but also significantly behind Russell Westbrook, also of the Los Angeles Lakers. Reaves has earned almost 393,000 votes, Westbrook over 973,000.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors leads Western Conference guards with 5,151,822 votes, followed by Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks with 4,905,655. Lillard has approximately 15% of their total.

LeBron James of the Lakers leads all players, East or West, with 6,506,682. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Atentokounmpo leads Eastern Conference players with 5,970,196 votes. Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving heads the East’s backcourt with 3,968,041.

Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. pic.twitter.com/nqNZqkeVJw — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 19, 2023

Fan voting will close next week, at which time the starters and team captains for the 2023 All-Star Game will be named. The leading vote-getter in each conference will have the team named after him and be able to choose its members, first starters, then reserves.

Fans account for 50% of the weight in nominating All-Star starters, NBA media 25%, and fellow players 25%. Once the starters have been selected, NBA coaches nominate reserves from each conference.

The 72nd annual NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, February 19th in Salt Lake City, Utah.