Jusuf Nurkic Probable Against 76ers Despite Calf Injury

Portland Trail Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic is dealing with left calf tightness but has been listed as probable to play against the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow night.
INJURY REPORT 1/19 @trailblazers vs. PHI:— Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) January 19, 2023
OUT
Winslow (L Ankle Sprain)
PROBABLE
Nurkic (L Calf Tightness)
Payton II (R Hip Adductor Soreness)
The center, who has enjoyed an uptick in play of late, will be needed to combat 7 foot MVP candidate Joel Embiid. Nurkic is currently the only Blazer standing taller than 6’9 on the regular roster, however the franchise’s two two-way players measure taller than 7 foot.
This season, Nurkic is averaging 14.5 points on 39 percent three point shooting, 10 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1 block after signing a four-year, $70 million contact in July.
Gary Payton II is also listed as probable, dealing with right hip adductor soreness while Justise Winslow remains out as he continues to recover from a left ankle sprain.
The Blazers hope to get back on the winners list after a disappointing loss to the Denver Nuggets in Colorado last night.
Loading comments...