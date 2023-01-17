Nuggets Coach Michael Malone Enters Health & Safety Protocols, Will Miss Game vs. Blazers

The Denver Nuggets will be without Michael Malone when they host the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball arena as he enters health and safety protocols.

David Adelman will serve as Head Coach for tonight's game vs. Portland. — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 17, 2023

Assistant coach David Adelman will lead the team in his stead. Adelman is the son of former Blazers player and coach Rick Adelman, who guided the Portland franchise to the NBA Finals in 1990 and 1992. Adelman was also a foundation player for the Blazers, representing the franchise as a point guard between 1970 and 1973.

The Nuggets currently share the Western Conference’s best record with the Memphis Grizzlies at 30-13. Denver and Portland have already completed three of their four encounters for the 2022-23 season, with the Nuggets holding a 2-1 lead.

The Blazers have come off consecutive wins against the Dallas Mavericks and hope to continue their winning ways as an underdog in Colorado this evening. The game will tip at 6 p,m. PT.