Damian Lillard Earns 71st on NBA All-Time Scoring List

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has climbed another rung on the NBA All-Time Leading Scorers List, reaching 71st in a classy performance against the Denver Nuggets.

The six-time All Star, who started the night with 18,404 points, jumped past Syracuse Nationals/Philadelphia 76ers legend Dolph Schayes with a 44-point effort. Lillard reached Schayes’ mark with his 36th point in the middle of the third quarter.

The 6’8 Schayes competed between 1949 and 1964, contributing to the Nationals’ 1955 championship, while earning 12 All-Star mentions. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1973. He was also selected for six All-NBA First teams and six All-NBA Second teams, earning the league’s rebounding record in 1951.

Lillard now sits 10 points away from Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers forward Mark Aguirre, who finished his 13-year career with 18,458 points. The 6’6 Aguirre was a member of the Pistons’ 1989 and 1990 NBA championships and earned All Star nods in 1984, 1987 and 1988.