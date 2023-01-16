Blazers’ Damian Lillard Receives Nomination For Player Of The Week

Damian Lillard’s increased production has been identified with the Portland Trail Blazers point guard earning a nomination for Western Conference Player of the Week.
West: Harrison Barnes (SAC), Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC), Nikola Jokić (DEN), Damian Lillard (POR) and Ja Morant (MEM)
East: Joel Embiid and James Harden (PHI), Julius Randle (NYK), Jayson Tatum (BOS) and Gabe Vincent (MIA) https://t.co/oyNUUZHovQ
In games against the Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers and twice against the Dallas Mavericks, the 32-year-old averaged 39 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6 assists. On the season, Lillard has put up 28.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 0.9 steals.
Unfortunately, last week’s effort wasn’t enough to beat out Sacramento Kings big Domantas Sabonis who won the weekly award in the west putting up 18.5 points, 14.3 boards and 10.3 assists.
Other Western Conference nominees included the Kings’ Harrison Barnes, Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the Oklahoma City Thunder, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic from the Denver Nuggets and Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies.
In the Eastern Conference, the award went to New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson who registered 34.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5 assists.
