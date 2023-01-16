Blazers Injury Report: Gary Payton II Probable vs. Nuggets

The Portland Trail Blazers look to grab their third straight win tomorrow night when they face Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

In order to beat the best team in the Western Conference, the Blazers need to bring their A-game on defense. That will be a lot easier with Gary Payton II on the floor, and the Blazers received some good news Monday as he is probable on the injury report.

With Nassir Little also back in the fold, the Blazers should be healthy and ready to go Tuesday night with everyone apart from Justise Winslow, who will miss his 12th straight game with a sprained ankle.

As for the Nuggets, the same cannot be said.

The Nuggets are dealing with several injuries and have already ruled out Collin Gillespie (lower leg), Peyton Watson (left adductor strain) and Jeff Green (hand). The team could also be without Vlatko Cancar (lower leg), Bones Hyland (ankle) and Jamal Murray (ankle).

The Blazers and Nuggets tip off at 6 p.m. Tuesday.