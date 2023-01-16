Blazers Ex CJ McCollum Foreshadows Raptors Trade ‘Rumblings’

With the trade deadline inching closer, teams are gearing up to make some decisions, some bigger than others.

Out of all the teams in the league looking for a total midseason reset, the Toronto Raptors appear like the likeliest candidate.

At 19-24, the Raptors sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, underperforming after their 48-34 record last season, which netted them the No. 5 seed in the playoffs.

On the latest episode of the CJ McCollum Show, the former Portland Trail Blazers guard dropped a hint about what could happen with the Raptors at the trade deadline.

“There’s rumblings about certain players on the team not being happy and due to tampering, I can’t speak to that but I think they’re gonna move someone,” McCollum said.

McCollum was teammates with Gary Trent Jr. in Portland, so that could be where his source comes from. However, as the NBA Players’ Association president, McCollum has strong bonds with many people in the league, so it is uncertain as to where this information comes from.

The Raptors could be a huge player at the deadline if they decide to part ways with some key players.

Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes would be difficult to trade in the middle of the season, but players like O.G. Anunoby and Trent Jr. have been floating around in rumors all season long. Veteran Thaddeus Young could also be an attractive piece for contending teams.

If the Raptors do make a move, McCollum could be the first one to say “I told you so.”