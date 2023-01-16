Jacked Ramsays After Dark: Blazers Win Back-to-Back vs. Mavs

Join Danny Marang for post game reaction following the Portland Trail Blazers second win in as many nights against the Dallas Mavericks, posting a season high in points during a 140-123 contest.

The Mavs were without MVP candidate Luka Doncic who was nursing a sore ankle and had logged intense minutes over the last week (Doncic is currently leading the league in minutes). However, Blazer Killer Christian Wood returned from his injury in time to give Portland fits for long stretches of the night alongside Spencer Dinwiddie.

Another playing returning from injury was also in the cards, as swingman Nassir Little made his return following a six-week absence due to a hip injury. Little’s return was a welcomed sight as the Blazers are getting the healthiest they’ve been all season with only Justise Winslow as the lone player currently “out,” Little came in and immediately added to the “juice” the Blazers have received from the debut and continued play of Gary Payton II.

Burying the lede here, Damian Lillard had another monster performance with 40 points. He’s now averaging 38/6/4 over the last 5 games shooting 54/36/91. His level of play has elevated while Anfernee Simons has found his jumper, Jusuf Nurkic is finishing over 70 percent of his shots and the rim and Jerami Grant continues to do Jerami Grant things that will get him paid handsomely at season’s end.

Tap in for the latest news, notes and thoughts about Sunday night’s game and look forward as the Blazers get out on the road against the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic Tuesday night.

