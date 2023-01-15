Talk Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Second Half Here!

After dispatching the Dallas Mavericks last night 136-119, the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Mavs again at the Moda Center tonight. What will Round Two bring? It’s time to find out!

This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.

This is the second-half thread. Stay tuned for a recap and analysis following the game!

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks - Sunday, January 15 - 6:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Justise Winslow (out), Nassir Little (probable), Gary Payton II (probable)

Mavericks injuries: Maxi Kleber (out), Dorian Finney-Smith (out), Josh Green (out), Tim Hardaway Jr. (out), Luka Doncic (out)

SBN Affiliate: Mavs Moneyball

Conversation Guidelines

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.