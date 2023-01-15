Anfernee Simons And Jusuf Nurkic Now Trade-Eligible

The entire Portland Trail Blazers roster is now trade-eligible with Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic passing the January 15 deadline.

2/2- Restrictions lifted



MIL: Bobby Portis, Jordan Nwora

NYK: Mitchell Robinson

OKC: Luguentz Dort

ORL: Mohamed Bamba

PHX: Deandre Ayton

POR: Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons

TOR: Chris Boucher

WAS: Bradley Beal — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 15, 2023

While a large portion of the league’s 2022 free agents, including Gary Payton II and Drew Eubanks, were able to be dealt from December 15, Simons and Nurkic were off limits for another month.

Their eligibility was postponed due to them getting raises of at least 20 percent and being re-signed over the cap, using Bird or Early Bird rights.

Simons, who signed a four-year, $100 million deal in July, has averaged 22 points on 37 percent three-point shooting, 2.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 0.8 steals this season.

Nurkic, who penned a four-year, $70 million contract in the offseason, is averaging 14.6 points on 39 percent three-point shooting, 10.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1 block.

The February 9 trade deadline is just under four weeks away with the jury out on what General Manager Joe Cronin is planning to do, if anything.