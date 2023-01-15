Nassir Little Probable to Return Against Mavericks

Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little is probable to play against the Dallas Mavericks tonight, according to an injury report released by the team.

INJURY REPORT 1/15 @trailblazers vs. DAL:



OUT

Winslow (L Ankle Sprain)



PROBABLE

Little (R Femoral Head Impaction Fracture)

Payton II (R Hip Adductor Soreness) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) January 15, 2023

The key reserve hasn’t suited up since suffering a femoral head impaction fracture (read: hip injury) against the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 29, missing the last 21 games.

Little’s return (whether it’s tonight or during the next couple of games) coupled with Gary Payton II’s recent return from offseason surgery puts the Blazers roster almost at full strength for the first time this season. Only reserve forward Justise Winslow is listed out of the lineup for tonight’s game.

Little’s return should bring a much-needed boost to Portland’s bench, which has struggled with injuries and depth all season. In 21 games played this season, Little has averaged 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 15.3 minutes, while shooting 37.2 percent on 3-pointers.