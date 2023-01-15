Tim Hardaway Jr. Out vs. Blazers, Luka Doncic and Christian Wood Questionable

Dallas Mavericks wing Tim Hardaway Jr. will miss tonight’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a left ankle sprain, according to an announcement from the team today.

Superstar Luka Doncic (left ankle soreness) and center Christian Wood (right ankle sprain) are both questionable to play.

Finney-Smith (right adductor strain), Green (right elbow sprain), Kleber (right hamstring tear) all remain out. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 15, 2023

Tonight will be the second day in a row the Blazers play the Mavs, with Portland winning the first game 136-119. Hardaway Jr. hurt the ankle during last night’s game as he tried to get around a Jabari Walker screen with 7:14 remaining in the fourth quarter. He didn’t return, finishing with 10 points (2-7 3PT) and 2 rebounds in 32 minutes.

Doncic wasn’t listed on yesterday’s injury report with any designation. He scored a season-low 15 points in nearly 36 minutes, while posting 10 assists and 6 rebounds.

Wood was also listed as “questionable” for last night’s game and was ruled out of the lineup before the game began.

The injury issues are stacking up for the Mavs, with Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green and Maxi Kleber already out of the current lineup due to injuries.