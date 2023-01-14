Damian Lillard Ties Dr J on NBA All-Time Leading Scorers List

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard tied Dr. J, Julius Erving, on the NBA All-Time Leading Scorers List, putting in 36 points in Portland’s 136-119 victory over the Dallas Mavericks tonight.

The 32-year-old’s tally was good enough to vault him over Glen Rice into a deadlock with the great Philadelphia 76’ers legend for 74th on the all time scoring list with 18,364 points.

Once he’s officially passed Erving, Lillard will set his sights on Tracey McGrady, who is only 17 points away (18,381 points) and then Rick Barry (18,395 points).

Lillard’s 10 assists against the Mavericks also pushed him past Clyde Drexler for second on the Trail Blazers’ all-time franchise assist record. He’s sitting on 4,934, fewer than 400 assists behind record holder Terry Porter. Porter ended his Blazers career with 5,319 assists.

The six-time All Star will look to increase these totals when the Blazers meet the Dallas Mavericks once more at the Moda Center. The game starts tomorrow night at 6pm.