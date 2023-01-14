Talk Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers are ready to face off with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for a two-game weekend series. The Blazers have shown a propensity towards Lukaholism this year, allowing the All-Star point guard 37.5 points per game on 60% shooting from the field, 43% from the three-point arc. Add in 9.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists and you have an intervention-worthy situation. Can Portland’s coaching staff talk them into defending for a hot second, or will Doncic run roughshod over the team in red-or-blue and black again?

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks - Saturday, January 14 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Nassir Little (out), Justise Winslow (out), Damian Lillard (questionable), Gary Payton II (probable)

Mavericks injuries: Maxi Kleber (out), Dorian Finney-Smith (out), Josh Green (out), Christian Wood (out)

