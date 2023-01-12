Damian Lillard Moves To 76th On NBA All-Time Scoring List

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has jumped to 76th on the all time NBA scoring list with his 50 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 32-year-old started the night 49 points behind Dave Bing who finished his career with 18,327 points. Bing played for the Detroit Pistons, Washington Bullets, and Boston Celtics.

Lillard passed Bing with a layup with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter of Portland’s 119-113 loss.

Bing, a point guard, earned seven NBA All Star nods between 1966 and 1978, two All-NBA First Team awards, one All-NBA Second Team placement, and was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1967.

Lillard is now just eight points away from Glen Rice for 75th on the scoring list and 26 behind the great Julius Erving for 74th.

The Blazers lost to the Cavaliers after leading for the majority of the game, They now hold a 19-22 record in the competitive Western Conference.