Damian Lillard Available Against Cleveland

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard will play tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers after initially being listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

The six-time All Star was noticeably uncomfortable during periods of Tuesday’s loss to the Orlando Magic in which he was still able to put up 30 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists.

This season, Lillard has averaged 27.4 points on 35 percent three point shooting, 4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 0.9 steals, despite missing 12 games through two separate calf complaints.

Jusuf Nurkic has been removed from the injury report after recently battling a non-COVID illness while Gary Payton II has again been listed as probable after returning to the court against the Magic.

Nassir Little and Justise Winslow remain out as they continue to work towards their return to the court.

The Blazers will host the 26-16 Cleveland Cavaliers at 7pm at the Moda Center.