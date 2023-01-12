Talk Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Second Half Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers face a tough task on Thursday night, hosting the large and defensively-apt Cleveland Cavaliers in an attempt to stop a four-game losing streak. A loss to the lowly Orlando Magic on Tuesday night has Blazers fans in the dumps. Can a victory tonight set them charging in a better direction?

Can you help us send children in need to see the Blazers play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 29th? Every ticket you donate goes to someone who wouldn’t have been able to see the Blazers play without you! You can get full details here or simply visit the Trail Blazers ticket site and click “Buying Options” to donate a ticket or two!

This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.

This is the second-half thread. Stay tuned after the game for our recap and analysis!

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers- Thursday, January 12 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Nassir Little (out), Justise Winslow (out), Damian Lillard (questionable), Gary Payton II (probable)

Cavaliers injuries: Dean Wade (out), Dylan Windler (out), Jarrett Allen (questionable), Ricky Rubio (probable)

SBN Affiliate: Fear the Sword

Conversation Guidelines

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.