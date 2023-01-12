Former Blazer Meyers Leonard To Work Out For The Los Angeles Lakers

Former Portland Trail Blazers big man Meyers Leonard will workout for the Los Angeles Lakers tomorrow after two years out of the NBA, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The seven footer out of Illinois was taken by the Blazers with the 11th pick in the 2012 draft, five spots behind Damian Lillard.

Leonard last played for the Miami Heat before an incident involving an anti-Semitic slur resulted him being suspended by the NBA for a week and fined $50,000 in March 2021. Shortly after, Leonard was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder and was subsequently waived.

Leonard spent seven seasons with the Blazers before he and Moe Harkless were traded to the Heat for Hassan Whiteside during the 2019 offseason.

The 30-year-old holds career averages of 5.6 points on 39 percent three points shooting, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists. His most notable stretch occurred during the Blazers’ 2019 Western Conference Finals appearance where he played significant minutes against the Golden State Warriors.