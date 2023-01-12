Nassir Little Close To Return; Justise Winslow At Least Two Weeks Away

In Portland Trail Blazers injury news, wing Nassir Little is edging closer to a return to the court after six weeks recovering from a femoral head impaction fracture.

The 22-year-old suffered the injury against the Los Angeles Clippers on November 29. While he has started on-court contact activities his official return has not been confirmed.

In 21 games this season, Little has averaged 5.5 points on 37 percent from three, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 15.3 minutes a game. Casey Holdahl captured Little on the court before the team’s loss to the Toronto Raptors earlier this week.

Nas is about a week out from his original 6-week prognosis. Looks like he’s making progress. pic.twitter.com/6rOxPaUZ0h — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) January 8, 2023

Justise Winslow who suffered a sprained left ankle against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 21 is showing improvement in his recovery, however he will be out at least another two weeks.

Winslow has put up 6.8 points on 31 percent from long range, 5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1 steal this season.