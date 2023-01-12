Damian Lillard Remains 7th in 2023 NBA All-Star Voting

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard remains in the 7th position among NBA Western Conference Guards in 2023 NBA All-Star voting results. Lillard seems ensconced in the position following reports of the second round of ballots.

Chris B Haynes of Yahoo Sports tweeted a graphic of the results this morning.

The NBA All-Star second fan returns: LeBron James and Kevin Durant continue to lead each conference. pic.twitter.com/bL2ZkLvMef — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 12, 2023

Lillard currently trails Warriors guard Steph Curry, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilegous-Alexander, Golden State’s Klay Thompson, and Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lillard has earned approximately 480,000 votes, leaving him alone in a middle ground between Westbrook with 689,000 and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker with 307,000. Curry, the conference leader among guards, has 3,901,000 votes. Doncic stands slightly behind Curry with approximately 3,650,000. Absent a 100-point game, the chances of Lillard catching either is small.

Fan voting accounts for 50% of the combined total for NBA All-Star Game starters. Media members also vote, accounting for 25%. Votes among current players count for the remaining 25%. Fan voting closes a minute before midnight on Saturday, January 21st. After the starters are named, NBA coaches will vote on All-Star reserves, independent of the popular results.

Lillard is averaging 27.4 points per game on 43.6% shooting from the field, 35.8% from the three-point arc over 28 appearances for the Blazers this season. He plays 35.7 minutes per game, adding 4.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists to his scoring totals.

Lakers forward LeBron James leads all vote-getters with 4.825,229 votes, followed by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant with 4,509,238.