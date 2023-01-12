Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers skid continues. On Tuesday their recently-shaky three-point shooting collapsed completely as they fell to the Orlando Magic by the score of 109-106. The Blazers deserve full credit for the energy and the spirit to come back multiple times from significant deficits, but really it was a game they needed to win to help right the ship and they came up short.

It certainly won’t be easier against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sitting comfortably in fifth place in the East, the Cavs are playing generally solid basket with the occasional hiccup here and there. On Tuesday they lost a squeaker to the Utah Jazz, 116-114. Donovan Mitchell scored 46 just eight days after dropping 71 on the Chicago Bulls.

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers- Thursday, January 12 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Nassir Little (out), Justise Winslow (out), Damian Lillard (questionable), Gary Payton II (probable)

Cavaliers injuries: Dean Wade (out), Dylan Windler (out), Jarrett Allen (questionable), Ricky Rubio (probable)

SBN Affiliate: Fear the Sword

The Matchup

Donovan Mitchell. So far in the new year Mitchell is averaging 39.8 points per game. We consulted our staff statistician and he told us that that’s a “boatload”. He’s shooting 52.7% from the field over that stretch, and hasn’t missed a free throw since January 2nd. Not exactly who the Blazers want to be facing right now as they look to break out of their slump. The Cavaliers are good across the board and don’t need Mitchell to score 30+, but don’t be surprised if they get that anyway.

What Others Are Saying

Caris LeVert is fitting in very well with Cleveland writes Bob Finnan of The Chronicle-Telegram.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound LeVert moved into the starting lineup four games ago and has thrived. In that span, the 27-year-old is averaging 18.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting .403 from the field and .360 from the 3-point line. On the season, he’s averaging 12.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists and shooting .408 from the field and a career-high .367 from distance.

Cleveland is looking for a wing upgrade according to Chris Fedor of cleveland.com, and Tim Hardaway Jr. might fit the bill. (free seven day preview available)

As cleveland.com reported during a recent episode of the Wine and Gold Talk Podcast and then reiterated with Yahoo Sports NBA Insider Jake Fischer on his podcast, the Cavs have interest in Hardaway, and he is near the top of their trade deadline wish list, sources say. Despite the Mavericks currently sitting fourth in the Western Conference, Hardaway is available, sources say, and it’s up to the Cavs or any other team to determine how much appetite they have for taking on the two years and $34.1 million remaining on Hardaway’s contract beyond this season.

Chris Manning of Fear the Sword writes about Ricky Rubio’s imminent return.