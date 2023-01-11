Damian Lillard Questionable Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has been listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain for tomorrow night’s home contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

INJURY REPORT 1/12 @trailblazers vs. CLE:



OUT

Little (R Femoral Head Impaction Fracture)

Winslow (L Ankle Sprain)



QUESTIONABLE

Lillard (L Ankle Sprain)



PROBABLE

Payton II (R Ankle Sprain) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) January 12, 2023

The six-time All Star was noticeably uncomfortable during periods of last night’s loss to the Orlando Magic in which he was still able to put up 30 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists.

This season, Lillard has averaged 27.4 points on 35 percent three point shooting, 4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 0.9 steals, despite missing 12 games through two separate calf complaints.

Jusuf Nurkic has been removed from the injury report after recently battling a non-COVID illness while Gary Payton II has again been listed as probable after returning to the court last night.

Nassir Little and Justise Winslow remain out as they continue to work towards their return to the court.

The Blazers will host the 26-16 Cleveland Cavaliers at the Moda Center tomorrow night.