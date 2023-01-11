Ricky Rubio Targeting Return Against Blazers After One-Year Absence

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ricky Rubio is targeting a return to game action against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday after missing one year due to a left ACL tear, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarwoski.

ESPN Sources: After a full year of rehabilitating an ACL tear in his left knee, Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio is targeting a return against the Trail Blazers on Thursday. Rubio will practice today, and if all goes well, play in Portland tomorrow.

Rubio sustained the tear on December 28, 2021 against the New Orleans Pelicans, tearing the same ACL that he did with the Minnesota Timberwolves in March of 2012.

Prior to injury, Rubio was thriving in a 6th Man role with the Cavaliers, averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 assists per game off the bench. He signed a three-year, $18.4-million contract in Cleveland during the NBA offseason.

It is unlikely that Rubio will play significant minutes in his 2023 debut, but it is encouraging to see him aiming at a return to the court. The 32-year-old veteran is one of the league’s craftiest facilitators and brings tremendous experience to a flourishing young team.