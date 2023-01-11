Jusuf Nurkic Upset at Trail Blazers’ Loss to Magic

The Portland Trail Blazers lost their fourth straight game on Tuesday night, falling to the Orlando Magic at home 106-109. Turnovers and execution remain the teams two biggest problems during this skid.

Center Jusuf Nurkic spoke on both when addressing reporters after the game.

This season, we really trying to be one of the better teams defensively. I think beginning of the year we was that team. Even if we didn’t make shots, we was that team. And, somehow, when we stop making these shots we kind of get away from that defense. And in our lineups gonna change a little different, you know, how you play, and since we lost the rhythm we never been the same as far as, you know, like you said, up and downs. Which is normal. Every team has up and downs in a season. For us, I’m not too concerned about offense because I’m messing up a lot with these turnovers, and we messing up a lot with offensive rebounds allowed. I think that’s what hurt us. Especially our offense, execution. I think the coach and coaching staff put us in great position, but we not execute. We definitely not. You know, lack of focus or whatever it is, it’s more on us, for me and my teammates than coach or staff. They did everything right. They look at the film, they study that every day to put us in the best position possible, but, for some reason, at the end of the day we go out there and play, and when we not performing how we should perform we get back to the gym. We gonna be better. We have to be better. It feel bad. It feel bad. Especially tonight. The gut is not telling you something – you all feel probably the same – I’m really mad that we lost this game.

Nurkic turned the ball over five times, a team high, but is not alone in not protecting the rock. The Trail Blazers are now averaging 15.8 turnovers per game, which is the fifth-worst mark in the league.

Their next opportunity to clean up their play comes against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.