Blazers Edge Radio: Free Fallin’

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss an 0-3 road trip for the Portland Trail Blazers that has pushed the team for below the .500 mark for the first time this season.

They’ll also preview tonight’s game against the Orlando Magic with Blazer’s Edge’s own Jeremy Brener, who also writes for The Magic Insider. Finally, they’ll hand out their annual Mid-Season NBA Awards as the races tighten.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!