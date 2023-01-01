Jusuf Nurkic ‘Questionable’ Against Detroit Pistons

Potentially overlooked on the injury report amidst excitement of Gary Payton II’s likely debut, Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is listed as “questionable” against the Detroit Pistons tomorrow night.

The designation is due to a non-COVID illness.

INJURY REPORT 1/2 @trailblazers vs. DET:



OUT

Little (R Femoral Head Impaction Fracture)

Winslow (L Ankle Sprain)



QUESTIONABLE

Brown III (Non-Covid Illness)

Johnson (Non-Covid Illness)

Nurkic (Non-Covid Illness) — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 2, 2023

Second-year shooting guard Keon Johnson and second-year forward Greg Brown III are also listed as “questionable” against Detroit due to non-COVID illnesses. The same health issues caused Nurkic, Johnson and Brown III all to miss last Friday’s loss against the Golden State Warriors.

Nurkic’s absence will be costly if he can’t suit up. He’s the tallest rotation player on the roster and he put up one of his best performances of the season the last time he played. Nurkic scored 28 points, 15 rebounds and 6 assists, while knocking down a career-high 5 triples against the Charlotte Hornets last Monday.

If Nurkic can’t go, expect to see a lot of backup center Drew Eubanks and maybe some more of rookie forward Jabari Walker. Against Golden State, Eubanks filled in as a starter and finished with 8 points and 7 rebounds. Walker produced 2 points and 6 rebounds (4 offensive) in his 14 minutes off the bench.