Make Your New Year’s Resolutions for the Trail Blazers

Happy New Year’s, 2023, Portland Trail Blazers fans! Chances are your 2022 contained a mixed grab bag. From Portland missing the playoffs to Shaedon Sharpe turning out to be full of Shaedon Sharpeness, from Damian Lillard’s grand return in a 10-4 start to the season to sustained mediocrity after, it’s been a year of ups and downs.

Now the New Year is upon us! It’s time to think of the future, not just the past. So we’re asking you on this, the first holiday of the year, what New Year’s Resolutions do the Blazers need to make? You can say they should do something, or that they should resolve to stop doing something. The field is wide open. Whatever you think would help them on the path forward, share it in the comment section below!

Thanks for being with us on this holiday weekend. We’re thankful for all our readers on this, and every, day!