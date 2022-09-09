NBA Offers Update on Salary Cap Increase

The Portland Trail Blazers and the rest of the NBA are expected to see a jump in the salary cap for the 2023-24 season. The Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted out an update Friday.

The NBA has informed teams that the 2023-24 salary cap is currently projected to be $134 million ($10.4M higher than this season), with $162M tax level, per sources. Both are $1M higher than previous projections.

The massive jump in the salary cap is good for a team like the Blazers, who are expected to be buyers as they approach a window in which they believe they can contend. The Blazers will use this season to see if building Damian Lillard around Jerami Grant is worth it, and then can use the money next summer to either extend Grant or go in a different direction.

