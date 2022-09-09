NBA In-Season Tournament Idea Details Released

The NBA is moving closer to finalizing details of an In-Season Tournament that could begin in the 2023-24 season. The Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted these details out Friday:

Current framework of NBA In Season Tournament as soon as 2023-24, per sources: - Cup games through November - 8 teams advance to single-elimination Final in December; other 22 continue with regular season - All games part of normal 82-game schedule; one extra for two Final teams The NBA and NBPA are still working to finalize the In Season Tournament concept, which includes to-be-determined prizes for the eight teams that advance to the single-elimination round, sources said.

The NBA has flirted with the idea of an in-season tournament for a while, citing success of models from overseas. It appears as if the league wants to weave an in-season tournament into the schedule and give eight teams an additional 1-3 games during December.

BE community, what do you think about these developments? Would you like to see the Portland Trail Blazers compete in an in-season tournament? Chime off in the comments section below!