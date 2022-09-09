Blazers Guards Omitted From ‘Notable Backcourts’ List

Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons are about to embark on their first season together as the Portland Trail Blazers starting backcourt, but ESPN doesn’t see them as “notable.”

In a graphic ESPN curated, it listed 12 “notable” backcourts, but the Blazers didn’t make an appearance.

Some notable backcourts heading into next season.



( @_Talkin_NBA) pic.twitter.com/1XZ2BZNWRS — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 8, 2022

Among the backcourts were the obvious ones, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and Devin Booker, Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. However, there’s no Lillard and Simons, despite the fact that both guys have signed contracts north of $100 million.

Most backcourts on the list can’t say the same, including Los Angeles Lakers guards Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley.

The list doesn’t exactly mean these are the “best” backcourts, but it’s hard to see the Lakers being notable other than the fact that the team plays in Los Angeles. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the core of that team.

This is the latest act of the Blazers flying under the NBA radar, but as long as the Blazers prove their notoriety when the games are played, that’s what matters.