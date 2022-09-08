Damian Lillard, Jermaine O’Neal to be Featured in PlayersTV Series

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard and ex Trail-Blazers draftee Jermaine O’Neal are slated to appear on a series about “he personal experiences, business ventures and philanthropic efforts” of professional athletes on PlayersTV. O’Neal and Lillard will appear on episodes 7 and 8 of “The Long Game”, scheduled to air on October 4th and 6th, respectively.

PlayersTV continues the modern trend of athletes taking control of their own media, presenting stories in their own voices, curated by themselves and allied content producers.

The press release accompanying the announcement about Lilllard and O’Neal describe the network so, including information on how and where to watch:

PlayersTV is an athlete-owned TV network and media company home to a diverse collection of original series, co-produced by athletes and brand partners. PlayersTV is the first and only athlete lifestyle network with more than 50+ elite athlete-investors including Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony, Damian Lillard, Dwyane Wade, A.J. Andrews, CJ McCollum, De’Aaron Fox, Angel McCoughtry, DeAndre Jordan, Ken Griffey Jr., Travis Kelce and Vernon Davis among others. PlayersTV is distributed across digital, linear, and OTT and is available globally on Samsung, SLING TV, LG Channels, Vizio Smartcast, Roku, Xumo TV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, Rakuten TV, and Local Now reaching more than 285+ million global households and devices. Visit us at www.playerstv.com and connect with us @PlayersTV.

The Long Game receives the following treatment:

Long Game is a new series of 8 episodes providing viewers a unique look into the personal experiences, business ventures and philanthropic efforts of some of the most decorated athletes in professional sports. Long Game premieres Tuesday, September 13 and will feature legends including Damian Lillard, Ken Griffey Jr., Nneka Ogwumike, Andre Ward, Tamika Catchings, Isiah Thomas, Jackie Joyner Kersee and Jermaine O’Neal. Long Game is hosted by Wale Ogunleye, former NFL Pro Bowl Defensive end and Head of Sports and Entertainment at UBS.

O’Neal played for the Blazers between 1996 and 2000 before going on to NBA stardom with the Indiana Pacers. The Blazers drafted Lillard in 2012. He has remained with the franchise for the last decade.