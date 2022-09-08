Trail Blazers Sign Four Training Camp Contracts

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed Devontae Cacok, Isaiah Miller, Jared Rhoden, and Olivier Sarr to training camp contracts, according to a press release posted yesterday. The quartet will join hopefuls competing for Portland’s lone open roster spot this fall. Technically, the release says terms of the contracts were not disclosed, but it wouldn’t be possible for the team to absorb all four at this stage in any other way.

Here are the descriptions of the quartet from the release:

An NBA veteran of three seasons, Cacok has appeared in 36 career games with the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs, posting averages of 2.5 points (62.1% FG, 50.0% FT) and 2.2 rebounds in 6.3 minutes per game. While playing for San Antonio during the 2021-22 campaign, the UNC Wilmington product also appeared in 23 games (22 starts) for the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League, averaging 17.4 points (52.8% FG, 35.1% 3-PT, 63.2% FT), 11.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 28.7 minutes per game. Miller joins the Trail Blazers after spending the 2021-22 season with the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G League where he appeared in 32 games (three starts) and accrued averages of 12.7 points (48.5% FG, 51.0% FT), 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.72 steals in 24.2 minutes per game. The UNC Greensboro alum posted a season-high of 30 points to go along with six rebounds and three steals against the Texas Legends on Jan. 23. Rhoden, an undrafted rookie out of Seton Hall, appeared in 122 career games (72 starts) over four seasons for the Pirates, posting averages of 10.4 points (40.7% FG, 31.2% 3-PT, 75.4% FT), 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.00 steal in 26.1 minutes per game. A 2022 All-Big East First Team honoree after averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds, Rhoden left Seton Hall as one of 12 players in program history to log more than 1,200 points and 600 rebounds in a career. A French native and Kentucky alum, Sarr appeared in 22 games (two starts) and averaged 7.0 points (57.4% FG, 44.8% 3-PT, 82.8 FT%), 4.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 19.1 minutes per game for the Oklahoma City Thunder during his rookie campaign in the 2021-22 season.

The Blazers are scheduled to begin training camp on September 27th, reportedly in Santa Barbara, California.