Blazers’ Training Camp Additions to Add Competition

The Church of Roy podcast returned this week to discuss the latest moves made by the Trail Blazers. Center Norvel Pelle was released and two new faces are headed in the fold for the lead up to the 2022-23 season.

Of the two newest additions, hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald are intrigued by the potential upside of Olivier Sarr. The former Thunder center possesses ideal size and a modern offensive skill set. Will that be enough to earn the last two-way contract slot with the Blazers?

Along with Sarr, Steve is a fan of Devontae Cacok’s no-nonsense style. Cacock was an elite rebounder in college and he has played to his strengths during his limited action as a professional. Even if Cacok doesn’t earn a spot on the team, he has the tools to push Portland’s frontcourt players in practice.

EURO NURK



The guys are back to discuss the Blazers’ training camp additions, plus Nurk’s play overseas. Can the big fella turn in a career year for Portland?



September 7, 2022

In the second half of the show, Brian and Steve focus on Jusuf Nurkic’s output in EuroBasket. The big fella’s efficiency numbers left a lot to be desired, but Nurkic found a way to stay on the floor for long stretches in a primary role.

Before exiting, Brian and Steve examine the early ratings for the Blazers in this year’s 2K game. Is Lillard’s 90 rating too low?

You can listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.