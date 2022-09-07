Could NBA Announce Seattle, Las Vegas Expansion Soon?

Things might get a little less lonely for the Portland Trail Blazers in the pacific northwest.

According to AP reporter Willie Ramirez, the NBA could announce official expansion plans for Seattle and Las Vegas in the next few weeks when preseason games take place in each city.

Ramirez’s tweet was deleted just hours before publication, so it leads us to believe that there is some doubt to this being 100% true, but it doesn’t change the fact that NBA commissioner Adam Silver has floated around expansion plans for Seattle and Las Vegas for years.

The NBA has seen a tremendous amount of success with the Las Vegas Summer League and the city itself is growing as a sports town, adding the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, NHL’s Golden Knights and WNBA’s Aces, who qualified for the WNBA Finals Tuesday night.

Seattle has been seeking for ways to bring back the Sonics ever since they moved to Oklahoma City in 2008. Now, almost 15 years later, these dreams might finally become reality.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen rumors like this go by the wayside, so we’ll see if the league is willing to walk the walk on these moves after talking the talk for so long.