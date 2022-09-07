Jusuf Nurkic, Bosnia and Herzegovina Eliminated From EuroBasket After Loss vs. Lithuania

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is beginning to focus on the regular season after the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team was eliminated from EuroBasket 2022.

The elimination was determined following an 87-70 loss to Domantas Sabonis, Jonas Valanciunas and Lithuania.

Bosnia and Herzegovina would have qualified for the knockout round with a win, but their efforts were thwarted after Lithuania took a 14-point lead into the locker room. Lithuania cruised in the second half to victory.

Nurkic proved to be one of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s best players, scoring 15 points and grabbing five rebounds. Former Brooklyn Nets wing Dzanan Musa led all scorers with 22 points.

With Bosnia and Herzegovina eliminated, Nurkic will return to the United States in the coming weeks and prepare for Blazers training camp, which begins Sept. 26 with media day in Portland. Practice begins the following day when the Blazers travel to Santa Barbara, California.