 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Philadelphia 76ers Sign Montrezl Harrell, Reuniting Him With James Harden

The Bears gets one of his buddies back.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs, 2017 NBA Western Conference Semifinals Set Number: SI844 TK1

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to stay busy during the offseason.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers are signing forward Montrezl Harrell.

ESPN Sources: Free agent C Montrezl Harrell is signing two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, including a player option. Harrell brings more toughness to a team searching for it this offseason. He was Sixth Man of the Year with Doc Rivers/Sam Cassell in 2019-2020 w/ Clippers.

The deal reunites him with former coaches Doc Rivers and Sam Cassell and former teammate James Harden, who played with him as members of the Houston Rockets from 2015-17.

It’s been a busy offseason for Harrell, who has been looking for a home after the Charlotte Hornets were disinterested in bringing him back. However, he now has a home in Philadelphia for the next two seasons.

The Portland Trail Blazers face Harrell and the 76ers on Jan. 19 at home and Mar. 10 in Philadelphia.

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...